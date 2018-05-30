Whether its peace or adventure you seek, Mumbo Island is the place to be...Picture: Mumbo Island.

Imagine a place so unspoilt that only a select few can visit at a time. Travelers who are keen for some peace and privacy would definitely love Mumbo Island - a pristine and deserted tropical island floating on the expansive waters of the Lake Malawi National Park.

According to its website, Kayak Africa run Mumbo as an entirely off grid, green camp to keep it unspoilt.

Mumbo Island Camp accommodates 14 guests. The camp is built with timber, thatch and canvas, and is perched on high rocks that overlooks the water. According to its website, this was done to “create a ‘Robinson Crusoe’ atmosphere of rustic charm”. Its decor sticks to the green ethos, with all the furniture and art sourced from the locals.

Mumbo’s en suite bathrooms are constructed from reeds and wood. Picture: Mumbo Island.

The 3 reed chalets and 2 walk-in tents are situated on the tiny islet of “Jumbo”. It can be reached by a wooden bridge from Mumbo’s main beach. The dining area, lounge and family tent are tucked into the forest on the main island.

The place was designed for peace and calm. Picture: Mumbo Island.



Travellers can try snorkelling. Picture: Mumbo Island.

Kayaking is fun at Mumbo Island. Picture: Mumbo Island.



...Or perhaps kayaking at sunset. Picture: Mumbo Island.

Mumbo Island exudes privacy and tranquility so it may be hard finding any time to enjoy the activities on offer. If you do fancy some adventure, they offer kayaking, scuba diving, hiking and snorkeling.



