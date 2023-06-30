Namibia launches new Luderitz flight route to boost tourism

Windhoek - Namibian private airline FlyNamibia on Thursday launched a new route connecting Eros Airport in the capital of Windhoek to the coastal town of Luderitz. The inaugural flight on the Eros Airport-Luderitz route is scheduled for July 3 and will operate every weekday from Mondays to Fridays, the airliner said in a statement.

FlyNamibia Managing Director Andre Compion said this new route opens up numerous opportunities for Namibian citizens and international travellers, providing seamless access to Luderitz and its growing economic potential. "The launch of the Eros-Luderitz route is an exciting moment for FlyNamibia and the Namibian economy. “By introducing this route, we aim to open doors to new opportunities for local businesses and provide a gateway for tourists to experience the wonders of Luderitz.

“Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and ensuring a comfortable and memorable journey for all travellers," he said. The flight schedule has been designed to cater to the needs of both leisure and business travellers, offering convenient connections to other domestic and international destinations, he said. Luderitz, known for its colonial-era architecture, rugged coastline and the Kolmanskop ghost town, attracts visitors from around the world, he said, adding that with FlyNamibia's new route, travellers can now reach Luderitz quickly and comfortably, avoiding long and tedious road journeys.

Currently, FlyNamibia operates domestic routes from Eros Airport in Windhoek to Ondangwa, Walvis Bay, Rundu, Katima Mulilo and Oranjemund.