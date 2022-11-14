Namibia to introduce entrance fee for visitors to Dune 7

By Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA) Swakopmund - The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has announced the introduction of park entry fees for visitors to the Dune 7 facilities in the Dorob National Park.

The approved park entry fees will assist in ensuring that the standards of the popular recreational facility are maintained and the experience of the visitors enhanced, the ministry's spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said in a media release on Sunday. Muyunda said the management of the recreational area has been difficult for the ministry, with vandalism and litter being the main problems. "Dune 7 is a popular attraction area to both local and foreign visitors, but the ablution facilities and other infrastructure at the recreational area have been vandalised to the point where they are currently non-functional, costing significant amounts of money to repair.

"The ministry, with co-funding from the Game Product Trust Fund, is currently renovating the existing ablution facilities and constructing two new ones. The existing braai facilities will also be renovated and upgraded, and five more will be constructed," he noted. The upgrade of the recreational area will also include the erection of a cable fence and the construction of an entrance gate and reception office at Dune 7.

The fees will be required from both locals and foreign visitors at a cost between N. dollars 50 (about R58) and N.dollars 150. Additionally, the ministry will offer the recreational area as a tourism concession in accordance with the Tourism Development Plan for Dorob National Park, which will enable more tourism products and services to be developed to not only ensure acceptable standards but also to enhance visitors' experience. The ministry has urged visitors to Dune 7 to cooperate and work with the ministry to ensure that the new facilities are kept in good condition.

