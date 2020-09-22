Newborn gets free flights for life after being born on EgyptAir flight
Hiyam Nasr Naji Daaban was travelling on an EgyptAir flight from Cairo to London when she went into labour.
The pilot diverted to Munich, Germany hoping to reach a hospital in time. But, with limited time, a doctor flying on the same flight managed to help her give birth to a healthy baby midair.
The baby has since received a free ticket for life on any Munich flights, the airline revealed in a tweet.
"The captain of Flight MS777 flying from Cairo to London yesterday decided to make an emergency landing in Munich when he received a notification from the guest crew that a female passenger was surprised by the pain of the situation while the plane was passing through German airspace, so he requested an emergency landing, but the passenger had given birth before the plane landed," the tweet, translated to English, revealed.
The airline also shared two other tweets to congratulate the mother and child.
هنيء الطيار رشدي زكريا رئيس مجلس إدارة الشركة القابضة لمصرللطيران الراكبة هيام نصر ناجي دعبان يمنية الجنسية علي سلامتها ومنح مولودتها تذكرة سفر مجانية مدي الحياة والتي أنجبتها علي متن الطائرة أثناء رحلة مصرللطيران المتجهة أمس من القاهرة إلي لندن. pic.twitter.com/WDLsBFePDW— EGYPTAIR (@EGYPTAIR) September 17, 2020
" Pilot Amr Abu Al-Nayin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Misr Aviation Company, stated that it is our pleasure to receive a new customer to Egypt to fly to the world on board our plane and we are also pleased to present her with a souvenir to celebrate with her family and to give her a free ticket for life on Munich flights.
"The pilot, Rushdi Zakaria, Chairman of the Holding Company for Egypt, congratulated the passenger Hiyam Nasr Naji Daaban, a Yemeni national, for her safety and granting her newborn a free lifetime travel ticket, which she gave birth on board the plane during the Egypt Air flight yesterday from Cairo to London," (sic).