Newborn gets free flights for life after being born on EgyptAir flight

Hiyam Nasr Naji Daaban was travelling on an EgyptAir flight from Cairo to London when she went into labour.

The pilot diverted to Munich, Germany hoping to reach a hospital in time. But, with limited time, a doctor flying on the same flight managed to help her give birth to a healthy baby midair.

The baby has since received a free ticket for life on any Munich flights, the airline revealed in a tweet.

"The captain of Flight MS777 flying from Cairo to London yesterday decided to make an emergency landing in Munich when he received a notification from the guest crew that a female passenger was surprised by the pain of the situation while the plane was passing through German airspace, so he requested an emergency landing, but the passenger had given birth before the plane landed," the tweet, translated to English, revealed.

The airline also shared two other tweets to congratulate the mother and child.