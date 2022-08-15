Newly-launched Lesotho airline plans Maseru to Johannesburg route

Mohahlaula Airlines has revealed plans to launch a local Lesotho airline within the next year. The operation will initially service the Maseru to Johannesburg route with plans to extend to other destinations in South Africa.

Mohahlaula Airlines is one of two Lesotho companies holding an airline operating certificate (AOC) which allows the company to apply and operate a fully fledged local airline out of Maseru. Phafane Nkotsi, chief executive officer of Mohahlaula Airlines, said that they are thrilled to announce their intention to launch Mohahlaula Airlines over the next year. “It’s a service desperately required by Lesotho as the country grows economically and tourism picks up after the pandemic. We are looking forward to playing an essential role in driving Lesotho’s socio-economic growth,” said Nkotsi.

For the last two years, the company has been operating a private charter and cargo flights in and out of Maseru. Following the collapse of Maluti Sky six years ago, Mohahlaula is the local first local airline that not only will connect locals to business and leisure opportunities outside Lesotho, but also open up employment opportunities for locals wanting to get into aviation. The airline will also launch an Aviation Training Organisation (ATO) at the beginning of quarter one, 2023, which will open up a whole new world for locals.

The scrapping of Covid-19 restrictions has opened up the meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) industry with conferences and events being put back on the business calendar. Current trends also show that overseas visitors are already booking their December holiday trips to southern Africa. According to the airline, it will operate three Embraer 145 aircraft, which can carry 45 to 50 passengers at a time. The Embraer is a well-known and widely used commuter carrier.

