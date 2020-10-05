Nigeria gets over 27,000 passengers from abroad after flights resume

JOHANNESBURG - Over 27,000 passengers have arrived in Nigeria since the resumption of international flights on September 5, after being grounded for months due to Covid-19, Lagos-based online newspaper Ripples Nigeria reported on Monday.

The publication said the national coordinator of the West African country’s presidential task force on Covid-19, Sani Aliyu, disclosed this during a town hall meeting organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in the capital Abuja.

Aliyu said 18,000 passengers came in through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and 9,000 through the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.

The task force had come up with stringent health procedures in order to avoid the importation of Covid-19 to Nigeria, prevent transmission during flights and reduce the quarantine period upon arrival, he said.

Aliyu also said public laboratories were not allowed to conduct coronavirus tests, as the government could not afford it.