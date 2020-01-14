Still, there were other exciting brushes with nature. A herd of elephants moved at random through our camp site, and sometimes flapped their ears slightly belligerently at us.
Then one morning in the ablution block I became aware of a gentle scuttling around my feet. A family of mongooses had nipped in, possibly to cool their paws in the showers, which they now found invaded by a cheeky, intruding human. It was delightful!
There are two options in this area - camping at Hippo Bay, or staying in luxurious Konkamoya Lodge, run by a charming Italian man. For me, camping is always king.
We took several drives, encountering various species of game as well as birds, despite the lack of water, and generally just enjoyed being in a wild place with no fences to keep the animals at bay. Such places are becoming harder and harder to find.