No more PCR tests for vaccinated visitors to Seychelles

Vaccinated visitors to Seychelles will no longer need a negative PCR test to travel to the island nation as of March 15, after the Ministry of Health revised the entry and stay conditions on Monday.

Travellers to Seychelles who are "fully vaccinated," according to the ministry's advisory, are adults who have had two vaccine doses, typically, and one booster as well, only "if six months have passed from receiving the first two doses." For those aged 12 to 18 years, only two vaccine doses are needed, the advisory says.

Such vaccinated visitors will still need to submit a travel authorisation form online and have valid travel and health insurance.

The same relaxed entry requirement applies to people who had "a recent past Covid-19 infection - between two to 12 weeks prior to travel - proof of infection and completion of isolation is required for exemption from pre-travel Covid-19 testing," said the health ministry.