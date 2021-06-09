No visa needed: Luxury cruise ship to sail in SA, Mozambique waters

A luxury cruise is set to sail in South African and Mozambique this December, and the best part is that you do not require a visa. The 5-star Azamara Pursuit cruise ship will embark on its first voyage in South Africa on December 21. Their last season was almost three years ago on board the attractive Azamara Quest.

The 12 and 13-day itineraries will introduce travellers to Cape Town, Gqeberha, East London, Richards Bay, Durban and Maputo, Mozambique. Depending on the itinerary, travellers will get to disembark at ports to explore the area for the day. For example, their 12-night South Africa golf cruise will showcase one of the world’s most challenging links courses, The Hill and Humewood, in Gqeberha, as well as the famed Durban Country Club in KwaZulu-Natal. Another 12-night cruise will feature exotic safaris, golden beaches and Unesco World Heritage Sites.

Cruises are priced from $2 589 (about R35 000). The rate includes all meals, select non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, 24-hour room service, self-service laundry, entertainment and more. All travellers need to be vaccinated. Melany Sonia Pugin, the managing director for Haniel Travel Solutions, said the return of Azamara to South African shores proves that cruising is making a comeback.