ONOMO Hotel Dakar, in Senegal. FILE PHOTO: ONOMO Hotels website

Hospitality group ONOMO Hotels said it was continuing its expansion in southern Africa with the opening of a new hotel in Mozambique's capital Maputo, adding to five in South Africa and one in Rwanda. In a statement, ONOMO Hotels CEO Cedric Guilleminot said the new venture was confirmation of the company's desire to support Africa's development.

"We have succeeded to consolidate a strong network in West Africa, it is time for the group to pursue its development in the southern part of the continent," he said.

"Our choice to set up in this country is motivated by the positive trend of the Mozambican economy and the changes in society's lifestyles. The country presents a great opportunity we decided to take."

With a population of about 23 million, Mozambique has experienced a period of political and social stability that has fostered a good economic performance, ONOMO Hotels noted.