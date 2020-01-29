ONOMO Hotel Dakar, in Senegal. FILE PHOTO: ONOMO Hotels website

Hospitality group ONOMO Hotels said it was continuing its expansion in southern Africa with the opening of a new hotel in Mozambique's capital Maputo, adding to five in South Africa and one in Rwanda.

In a statement, ONOMO Hotels CEO Cedric Guilleminot said the new venture was confirmation of the company's desire to support Africa's development.

"We have succeeded to consolidate a strong network in West Africa, it is time for the group to pursue its development in the southern part of the continent," he said.

"Our choice to set up in this country is motivated by the positive trend of the Mozambican economy and the changes in society's lifestyles. The country presents a great opportunity we decided to take."

With a population of about 23 million, Mozambique has experienced a period of political and social stability that has fostered a good economic performance, ONOMO Hotels noted.

The Mozambique hotel, which officially opened on December 1, is nestled in the heart of downtown Maputo, the city’s business center, and boasts 165 rooms, making it one of the largest such establishments in the capital.

ONOMO Hotels acquired BON Hotels last year. ONOMO Hotels  acquired a 60,1% controlling stake in BON Hotels.

ONOMO Chairman, Julien Ruggieri said at the time that ONOMO will continue to strengthen its pan-African presence. 

"The acquisition establishes ONOMO as a key player in the Nigerian market and will reinforce our presence in Southern Africa,” said Ruggieri.                                                           

Guilleminot said the deal positioned ONOMO as the leading pan-African mid-scale hospitality group with a footprint spanning 15 countries and with 4 300 rooms and a significant pipeline of 3 000 additional rooms.

- African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa