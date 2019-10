Part 2: How to pray in Africa









Tanzania should be on your Africa bucket list if you want to connect with yourself. Picture: Pixabay The character Liz Gilbert, played by Julia Roberts in the 2010 Box Office Hit "Eat Pray Love", travelled to India for spiritual awakening and her story has challenged many travellers to follow suit. Many tourism organisations in Africa have created a range of spiritual tours to help travellers connect with themselves and to find peace. Here are two destinations that have created an array of spiritually minded trips: Egypt

Egypt offers many unbelievable experiences that go beyond the pyramids. It is also home to many ancient Egyptian temples, including Medinet Habu, Temple of Kom Ombo and Temple of Edfu.

Many tour operators are offering packages for travellers who want to tap into their spiritual side in the northeast African country. Some of the activities may include connecting with nature at the River Nile, visiting one of the oldest churches in Egypt called the Saint Virgin Mary's Coptic Orthodox Church, commonly referred to as the Hanging Church, and Mount Sinai, one of the locations mentioned in the Bible and the Quran.

Tanzania

If you want to connect with yourself or your spirituality, Tanzania should be on your Africa bucket list. Famed for offering world-class safari destinations, Tanzania manages to excite all kinds of visitors.

From St Joseph Cathedral in Dar es Salaam, Shakti Temple in Stone Town in Zanzibar City to the Upanga Jamatkhana in Dar es Salaam, there are many spiritual experiences to be had. If you have time, book a tour to meet the Maasai people.

Travellers can also try Ashtanga-Vinyassa Yoga in some of the most pristine locations.

* For the full story, get your copy of this weekend's (October 19 and 20) edition of our travel supplement inside the Sunday Tribune, Weekend Argus and Saturday Star newspapers.