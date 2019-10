Part 3: How to love in Africa









La Digue offers some of the most gorgeous views in Seychelles. Picture: Clinton Moodley Love can mean many things for a traveller. You can have a love for yourself, love for someone else or a love for a particular destination. Liz Gilbert, played by Julia Roberts in the 2010 Box Office Hit "Eat Pray Love", travelled to Bali on the last leg of her year-long journey where she found love. Here are two countries that offer romantic views, which are bound to make you fall in love. Cameroon



You will fall in love with this Central African country as soon as you wander through its attractions. When you are in Cameroon, pay a visit to Ekom-Nkam Falls, known as the largest waterfall in Africa.

The falls, located in a rainforest, is up there with some of the world’s most iconic attractions. The World List Tourist Attractions reveals that the falls featured in the movie "Greystoke the Legend of Tarzan".

Explore Mount Fako or venture into Waza National Park, known as one of Cameroon's most visited places. You will also fall in love with Lake Oku. According to travelocameroon.com, you can hike or drive there. The lake is perfect for a midday swim.



Seychelles

Seychelles is known for its idyllic beaches, delicious seafood dishes and nature. A five-hour flight to Mahe, largest island in the Seychelles archipelago, is the fastest way to get there from Johannesburg.

Seychelles may be the ideal honeymoon destination, but there's plenty to do for all types of travellers with its vast culture, bustling markets, cuisine and natural attractions. Visit Anse Lazio, one of the best beaches in the world.

In Praslin, you will find Unesco World Heritage Site Vallée de Mai. At the national park, you will find the coco de mer tree that lives for up to 200 to 400 years.

If you are looking for a more laid back vibe, hire a bicycle to tour La Digue.



