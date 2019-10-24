Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort has revamped its villas. Pictures: Supplied

Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort has unveiled a chic transformation for its beach villas with the new looks inspired by African culture and Mozambique’s native marine life. All of the beach villas have been fully refurbished offering guests luxury in harmony with lush nature and translucent ocean views. In addition, seven of the beach villas have been transformed into beach pool villas, with a private plunge pool and deck area added, all overlooking the Indian Ocean.

The beach villas retain the resort’s natural luxury, nestled amid indigenous gardens, with warmer tones, accents of red and hints of African patterns characterising the cultural theme of the villas, while shades of blue and references to undersea scenes create a sense of tranquillity in the marine-theme retreats.

Key features of the villas include laminate timber flooring, refreshed interior architectural finishes, mood lighting and new contemporary furniture – all of which play a big role in the fresh look of the villas.





Local flair was added with the use of traditional Mozambique Capulana fabrics in decorative cushions as well as photo artwork featuring Mozambican marine life. A lounge space offers energy efficient air-conditioned comfort, elegant bathrooms entice soaks in the sunken tub and exotic outdoor showers offer a refreshing experience.

The beach pool villas open on to a shoreline veranda, sun loungers and a spacious outdoor living area, for dining in comfort.