PICS: Kelly Khumalo’s sizzling Mozambique adventure

Singer and TV personality Kelly Khumalo gave us serious travel FOMO during her recent trip to Maputo and Ponta do Ouro in Mozambique. The Life with Kelly Khumalo star shared a few of her holiday snaps on Instagram. In Maputo, she visited Praça da Independência (Independence Square). She snapped pictures in front of a statue of the first president of Mozambique Samora Machel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

The site is a focal point of Maputo travellers. It was built by the Portuguese as Praça Mouzinho de Albuquerque (Mouzinho de Albuquerque Square) and dominated by a statue of Mouzinho de Albuquerque, the former governor-general of Portuguese Mozambique.

However, after the independence of Mozambique in 1975, the square was renamed Praça da Independência, and the statue of Mouzinho de Albuquerque was removed and replaced by a statue of Machel.

She captioned the picture: "In the presence of Samora Machel." (sic).

Khumalo said she was welcomed to the country by Minister of Culture and Tourism Aldevina Materula and Vice-Minister Fredson Bacar.

Khumalo and her friend stayed at Meliá Maputo Sky, about 20 minutes from Maputo International Airport.

According to its website, the hotel offers access to Luxcorpus, recognised as the largest and most modern health club and spa in Maputo. Travellers can enjoy sundowners with unparalleled views of Maputo at The Skybar or indulge in a rich gastronomic experience of local and international cuisine at Low Market Restaurant.

In between relaxing on the beach and shooting incredible photos, the pair also took a road trip to Ponta do Ouro. The town is known for its beach and seafood restaurants.