Maps Maponyane takes his mom on an island break to Mauritius. Picture: Instagram.

Television personality Maps Maponyane and his mother are in Mauritius for a week.

The mother-son duo will split their time between two all-inclusive resorts in Mauritius, Club Med La Plantation d’Albion and Club Med La Pointe aux Canonniers.

Maponyane shared an image of him and his beautiful mother when they arrived in the gorgeous country earlier this week.

He posted on Instagram: “Just got to Mauritius with my mom and I feel so grateful that we connect better than my beard does🙏🏾 After a smooth flight with @airmauritius looking forward to an awesome week in paradise with @clubmed at @clubmedalbion.”

Besides all the bonding with mom, the star also hit the beach. He spent his time enjoying watersports at Club Med La Pointe aux Canonniers.

The four-star resort offers waterski and wakeboarding, kayaking and snorkelling. He even attended sailing school.

“Perfect day out on the water, kayaking, wakeboarding and sailing. Lost my phone out at sea when our sailboat tipped...it was found an hour later and it was still in perfect working condition,” he posted.

Maponyane visited Club Med Cefalu resort in Sicily last year with Melinda Bam, Adriaan Bergh and Johanna Mukoki for the pre-opening of the 5 Trident resort.

