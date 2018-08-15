Hoanib Valley Camp in Namibia is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy nature. Picture: Natural Selection.

Hoanib Valley Camp in Namibia is known as the place where elephants roam free.

A place where elephants roam free. Picture: Natural Selection.

The 6 tent camp, in Kaokoland, a northwestern part of Namibia, opened in May this year. Hoanib Valley Camp, located in the Sesfontein Community Conservancy, is the brainchild of Natural Selection, a company behind some of the most unique safari experiences.

A view of the lions. Picture: Natural Selection.

So whether you get to see elephants, giraffes, lions, rhino or the oryx, or simply want to sip a G&T on your private veranda, the camp is just the place for you.

View of the area. Picture: Natural Selection.

Guests can also learn more about the ground-breaking giraffe research that is being conducted in the area and spend time with the local Herero people who are never afraid to share their journey with travellers. The tents itself is a great way for travellers to escape.

The tented camps. Picture: Natural Selection.





The tented camps. Picture: Natural Selection.

From the furniture shaped by the local Rundu carpenters and Himba carvers to the basket baskets weaved by the people of the Omba Project in Windhoek- everything was locally sourced.

It is a place to relax. Picture: Natural Selection.





Adventure in the dunes. Picture: Natural Selection.

The tents are solar powered and sit on decks made of a wood, bamboo and 70% recycled-material composite.