Zimbabwe's Matabeleland North province is home to "The Smoke That Thunders", a place of exquisite beauty and an awesome reminder of the power of nature.
When you step out of your vehicle you immediately get a better understanding of the name because the ground beneath your feet literally pulses with energy and if there's a breeze you can actually hear snatches of the "thunder".
Locals dubbed the world's largest sheet of naturally falling water Mosi-oa-Tunya because of the mist that drenches everything in the vicinity when the Zambezi River is in flood. The name stuck because most visitors cannot avoid being hit by the fat, cool mist drops which are accompanied by a rumbling sound resembling thunder.
Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, is a magnificent sight even during the current drought crippling most of Zimbabwe. Around 550 million liters of water drops 93 metres every minute over the cliff edge of the falls into the Boiling Pot and through a series of gorges before it continues to flow down the Zambezi River.
At double the height of the Niagara Falls, and nearly half a kilometre wider, this waterfall is an absolute must-see.
The ticket price to enter the Victoria Falls is US$30 (around R450) but SADC visitors enjoy a discounted rate of US$20 (R300). While this may seem steep to some, it is definitely worthwhile. Just remember to pack water and possibly something light to snack on. You're also going to need a good waterproof sunscreen because it can get very hot up there.
We were accompanied on the roughly 4km walk by a guide who was extremely knowledgeable and made the history of the falls come alive.