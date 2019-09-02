The Duke of Sussex said he was looking forward to introducing Meghan and baby Archie to South Africa during his trip to the continent. Picture: Reuters

London - Africa has become "a second home" to Prince Harry, he revealed this weekend. The Duke of Sussex said he was looking forward to introducing Meghan and baby Archie to South Africa during his trip to the continent this autumn.

Harry will also carry out solo visits to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

In a post on the duke and duchess’s Instagram account, he expressed his excitement about the trip and highlighted organisations he said were "working towards positive change".

Harry added: "In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me.

"Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you.

"On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon."

In the message, the couple asked their Instagram followers to support more than 20 organisations, including Sentebale, a charity founded by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. Others include the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, the African Wildlife Foundation and National Geographic.

His Instagram message said he had chosen groups "that inspire us", adding: "As a lead-up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole – from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond.

"These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations."

Baby Archie, full name Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, will be around five months old when his parents take him on his first official overseas trip.

Botswana is a place Harry loves and knows well, and he whisked Meghan to the southern African country in 2017 to mark her 36th birthday.

During the visit to Africa, the duke is likely to champion the work of his mother Princess Diana who was photographed walking through a cleared landmine field in Angola to highlight the devastating injuries they can cause.

Sentebale has expanded its work providing healthcare and education to children affected by poverty or HIV and Aids into Malawi, and Harry could see its latest projects in Botswana.

The duke also has a passion for African wildlife and is president of African Parks as well as being patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana.

