Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square opens in Gaborone

Protea Hotels by Marriott, part of Marriott International announced the opening of Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square in the buzzing capital of Botswana in Gaborone this week.

The opening marks the expansion of the Protea Hotels by Marriott brand into its tenth African country, and the debut of the brand in Botswana.

The rebranded hotel is situated on a prime location in the iconic Masa Square lifestyle center and offers expansive views over the city. The hotel and social hub is centrally located in the bustling CBD of Gaborone, and a 20-minute drive from Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.

Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square features 152 modern rooms and 30 extended stay apartments, conference facilities and meeting rooms able to host up to 200 guests. Food and beverage offerings include a restaurant and café overlooking the ‘Masa Square’ piazza. Guests can enjoy sunset drinks at the pool deck bar, overlooking Gaborone’s stunning skyline. Other facilities include a pool, fitness room and hair salon, as well as a business centre and 24-hour room service. Volker Heiden, Area Vice President, Marriott International, said the brand's entry into Botswana reinforces its commitment to expand the group's footprint in Africa and deliver the South African hospitality it is renowned for among local and international travellers.

"I am confident that the brand’s extensive regional equity, the hotel’s strategic location and the global distribution will help position Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square as a preferred choice for business and leisure travellers to Gaborone," said Heiden.