Qatar Airways and Air Seychelles simplify travel with single booking for Praslin Island

With its extensive network of over 160 destinations, Qatar Airways effortlessly connects passengers from Africa, America, Asia, and Europe to Seychelles through its hub at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha. Qatar Airways currently offers a daily flight between HIA (Hamad International Airport) and Seychelles International Airport on Mahé Island. The flight arrives in the morning and departs in the evening from Mahé Island.

With a new partnership called a code share agreement, Qatar Airways will also include Air Seychelles' flights between Mahé and Praslin. This means that passengers can book their entire journey with Qatar Airways and seamlessly continue their travel to Praslin without needing a separate booking. It provides convenience and simplicity for travellers, allowing them to reach their final destination with ease. Praslin is renowned for its stunning Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve, a Unesco World Heritage Site, as well as palm-fringed beaches like Anse Georgette and Anse Lazio, both adorned with magnificent granite boulders. Passengers can make their travel arrangements with both airlines through online travel agencies and local travel agents. Mr Akbar Al Baker, the Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways, said: ''Our strategy of enhancing connectivity to African markets through partnerships aligns perfectly with this collaboration with Air Seychelles. We are delighted to work together to offer passengers more travel options and support the tourism industry in Seychelles.''