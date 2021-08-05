Qiniso Van Damme and Gaz baecay at the Maasai Mara

It’s been almost nine months since the shoot of M-Net’s The Bachelorette SA and Qiniso Van Damme and her chosen one, Gareth “Gaz” Ehret continue to serve us couple goals. On the socials the two seem to be very much in love and are enjoying each others company as they travel the country.

Gaz recently took to Instagram where he shared a photo dump of the couple’s adventurous holiday at the Maasai Mara in Kenya. The couple stayed at the Asilia Africa’s Rekero Camp which offers an authentic East African safari experience. Rekero Camp overlooks the Talek River in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve, and sits next to a main crossing point used by the wildebeest on their epic annual journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rekero Camp | Asilia Africa (@rekerocampasilia) On the post, Gaz said he felt grateful to be travelling during the pandemic but even more amazing was the fact that he got to do it with Qiniso. The full caption read: “Aaaaand we're back! Thanks for the most incredible holiday my love @qinisovandamme ❤️ Firstly, I feel so grateful for having travelled during this tumultuous time. Secondly, doing it along side you was beyond amazing...to more adventures and endless laughs, I LOVE YOU😢 #kenyatravel #loveyou #Thebachelorette #travelcouple #masaimara #africatravel #dianibeach“.