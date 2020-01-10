Radisson Hotel Group to debut in Reunion Island









Radisson Hotel Group reveals plans for a new hotel in Reunion Island. Picture: Supplied. Radisson Hotel Group announced the signing of the Radisson Hotel Saint Denis in Reunion Island this week. This is the group’s entry into their third Indian Ocean Island. The group is now present in three of the four main Indian Ocean Islands, bringing their Indian Ocean portfolio to seven hotels in operation and under development. Saint Denis is the administrative capital of the French overseas region, located on the north end of Reunion Island and Radisson’s newest hotel is located on the major axe within walking distance from the main commercial and financial district. It is ideally positioned in front of the promenade, between the old town and the main highway, allowing easy access across the city. The hotel has unrivalled access to Saint Denis Roland Garros International Airport, the main airport in the Reunion Island, less than 20 minutes away. Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said the hotel has 124 upscale rooms and suites with modern amenities.

“The hotel will feature five food and drink outlets, with cuisine suited to every taste at the all-day dining restaurant, the destination restaurant as well as the lobby café. For a refreshing drink, guests are invited to explore the hotel bars, which includes a bar and lounge on the rooftop that overlooks the infinite views of the Island,” revealed a statement by Radisson Hotel Group.

Owners of the hotel Semir Soundardjee and Altaf Soundardjee of Aniva SA said the company looked forward to partner with Radisson to bring Saint Denis’ first internationally branded hotel to the city.

“The hotel will undergo a complete transformation and will reopen its doors within 2020 with a leading hotel product, including expansive meeting space and a trendy rooftop bar, further uplifting the area. We look forward to continuing our long-term relationship with the group and together introducing the Scandinavian-inspired Radisson brand to the Indian Ocean Islands.”



