Radisson Hotel Group announced the signing of the Radisson Hotel Saint Denis in Reunion Island this week.
This is the group’s entry into their third Indian Ocean Island. The group is now present in three of the four main Indian Ocean Islands, bringing their Indian Ocean portfolio to seven hotels in operation and under development.
Saint Denis is the administrative capital of the French overseas region, located on the north end of Reunion Island and Radisson’s newest hotel is located on the major axe within walking distance from the main commercial and financial district.
It is ideally positioned in front of the promenade, between the old town and the main highway, allowing easy access across the city. The hotel has unrivalled access to Saint Denis Roland Garros International Airport, the main airport in the Reunion Island, less than 20 minutes away.
Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said the hotel has 124 upscale rooms and suites with modern amenities.