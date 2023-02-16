Radisson Hotel Group to develop 249-room luxury hotel in Nigeria’s Abuja

The Radisson Hotel Group has announced that it is going to bring its luxury lifestyle brand – Radisson Collection – to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city and governmental powerhouse. The group said the Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Centre, Abuja Nigeria, marks its 9th hotel and 3rd Radisson Collection in the country, placing it firmly on track to achieve 15 hotels in Nigeria by 2025.

Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Centre, Abuja, located next to the Presidential Palace in Maitama District, will be a 45-minute drive from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the country’s second busiest airport after Lagos. “The new-build, 249-room hotel will be the city’s first luxury hotel in Abuja, with an expansive range of rooms, from standard rooms and apartments to lofts and presidential suites. Spanning across almost 3000 square metres, the meeting spaces of Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Centre, Abuja Nigeria will consist of a dividable conference hall, five meeting rooms, a board room, as well as a pre-function area,” said the group. The hotel group also revealed that the wide-ranging dining outlets of Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Center, Abuja Nigeria, will consist of a lobby lounge and coffee bar, as well as a business class lounge providing the ideal menu and venue for a quick meal or business meeting.

“The all-day dining, specialty, and roof top restaurants will offer tailored and unforgettable dining experiences. To unwind, guests will be able to relax on the pool deck and bar or enjoy their favourite workout or treatment at the on-site fitness and wellness facilities. The hotel’s on-site night club will be a new addition to Abuja’s social scene,” said Radisson Hotel Group. Erwan Garnier, Senior Director, Development, Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, revealed that both Nigeria and its capital city, Abuja, had been identified as key markets within their robust development strategy to reach 150 hotels across Africa within the next five years. “It is an honour to kickstart the year by introducing our beloved luxury lifestyle brand for experience-driven travellers to the city of Abuja as its first luxury hotel,” said Garnier.

Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice-President, Development, Africa & Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, said they were proud to continue their long-standing relationship with Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited. Also commenting on the hotel, Asiwaju Tajudeen Owoyemi, chairman of Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited, said, they were delighted to be extending their partnership with Radisson Hotel Group with the addition of Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Centre, Abuja, to their collective portfolio. “Together, we will be uplifting the hospitality landscape of Abuja by debuting a luxury lifestyle hotel offering like no other within the city,” he said.