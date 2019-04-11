Reunion Island has improved its website to give potential visitors a better experience. Photo:Studio Lumiere

If the island paradise of La Reunion is a place you’ve wanted to experience than worry no more because it seems your prayers may have been answered. Described as the closest European destination you can visit without a visa, the ever-sunny Reunion Island-based a few kilometers off of the coast of Mozambique, is enticing you, the potential visitor with a new and improved interactive website.

Launched at the trendy Katy’s Palace Bar in Kramerville, the Reunion Island Tourism Board made sure that the evening feature a taste of La Reunion both literally and figuratively. Featuring delish foods and music that are unique to the island, the cold Joburg evening was transformed into something a little more exotic.

The website, which was the reason we’d all gathered, we found out is also compatible for mobile devices features a live blog that other visitors to the island have populated with reviews, a live weather widget, and a built-in search engine that allows you to customize the details of your visit.

Speaking about tourism on the island, Hélène Bezuidenhout of France Tourism Development Agency, Atout France, which represents Réunion in South Africa, said Mzansi people were visiting the island more than they used to.

"The South African market is steadily growing, and we are extremely grateful for the support the South African traveling public and tourism trade have shown Réunion," she said.

"La Réunion" is renowned for its creole culture, towering mountain peaks, and beautiful beaches and is a major adventure tourism destination offering canyoning, hiking, paragliding and scuba diving in truly spectacular settings.

