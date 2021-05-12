Revenge travel destinations South Africans can visit

Travel experts predict a surge in travel bookings this year and beyond. They believe that people will make up for lost time and plan adventures wherever countries would welcome them. This phenomenon is known as “revenge travel”.

The concept is similar to revenge spending, which originated during the Cultural Revolution in China in the early 1980s and saw a rise in consumer demand once shops reopened.

Planning a revenge travel trip when travel reopens? Here are some ideas:

Maldives

Known for its idyllic white sand beaches and luxury water bungalows, the Maldives has become a firm favourite for South African travellers. With it being one of the few countries open for travel to South Africans, Maldives is ideal for those who want to unwind after a demanding year.

In between sipping cocktails, visit the local markets, museums and mosques. For those who are planning a Maldives getaway, Minister of Tourism for the Maldives Abdulla Mausoom recently announced the “3V” strategy that aims to lure travellers to “visit, vaccinate and vacation" at the destination. However, no official date for the roll-out of the campaign has been announced.

Namibia

Travellers from South Africa have the option to fly or drive to Namibia, both of which are easy to navigate. With its fantastic landscapes and adventure activities, Namibia makes the perfect revenge travel escape.

From the rich history and culture in Windhoek to ocean journeys at Walvis Bay, Namibia doesn’t disappoint on the experience front. Be sure to add The Moon Landscape, about 30km from Swakopmund, to your bucket list.

Curaçao

Curaçao, a Dutch Caribbean island, is home to hidden beaches, watersport and natural sites. The island is positioned 64km off the coast of Venezuela and 12 degrees north of the Equator.

Once a bustling trade hub for merchants in the Dutch West India Company, the destination is now filled with colourful houses and luxury beach resorts that were once Dutch colonial buildings.

Curaçao boasts around 35 palm-lined beaches, 65 dive sites to explore and picturesque spots. And if that doesn't keep you occupied, then indulge in the cuisine or cultural experiences.

Zanzibar

South Africans love Zanzibar for its stunning beaches, cuisine and affordability. We recommend you book at an all-inclusive resort where you can spend mornings lazing with a good book and afternoons dabbling in watersports.

Plan a day to explore the area. Stone Town, Nungwi Beach and spice tours are popular with guests. Besides the seafood offerings, don’t forget to try the Zanzibar pizza, which isn’t your traditional style pizza.