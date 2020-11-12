Roads in Etosha National Park to undergo rehabilitation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Etosha National Park is being rehabilitated in an effort to attract tourists and tour operators that have been shunning the park because of its badly damaged roads. By NAMPA reporter The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) is rehabilitating parts of the road network in the Etosha National Park in an effort to attract tourists and tour operators that have been shunning the park because of its badly damaged roads. Environment, Forestry and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta during a site visit here on Wednesday said about 190 kilometres of the Etosha road network will be rehabilitated, adding that of late most car rentals, tour operators and guides had cancelled their bookings to Namibia's prime tourist destination due to the damaged roads which have seen the state losing millions in state revenue. He noted that about 50 kilometres of gravel road from Mbari to Olifantsrus have already been rehabilitated by a 100 per cent Namibian-owned company, Otesa Civil Engineering at a cost of N$ 32 million (around R33 million)

An estimated 190 kilometres is expected to be upgraded by August 2022 at a cost of N$ 132 million.

Shifeta noted that the tourism ministry has already availed N$ 32 million for phase one to three of the project while the Road Fund Administration is expected to avail N.dollars 100 million for the 140 kilometres to the Carlton Gate including the stretch to the neighbouring Namibia Wildlife Resorts-owned dolomite camp.

"I have received a lot of complaints from tourists about these roads. The roads were so bad that one could only drive 20 kilometres per hour which was really worrisome," Shifeta said.

Etosha National Park is Namibia's prime holiday destination with over 200 000 visitors per annum. The park is famed for its vast wildlife.