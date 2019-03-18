Former Miss South Africa and Miss World, Rolene Strauss, her husband and their son were recently spotted enjoying their first family holiday together at the gorgeous all-inclusive Club Med La Pointe aux Canonniers in Mauritius.

Located along the white sandy shores of Grand Baie, La Pointe aux Canonniers is amoung the most popular destinations for South Africans in Mauritius. These pictures, shared on Instagram, showed the Strauss family relishing in everything from walks on the beach and sunset swims, to enjoying time at the family pool.

In one of her Instastories, Rolene posted that her and her hubby had just dropped little Charl off at the Kids Club – a concept that I was first introduced to when I visited Club Med's La Plantation D'Albion resort last June.

All in all, it looks like the Strauss family were having a beautiful holiday together and Rolene is looking as incredible as ever!