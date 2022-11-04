Rosebank’s luxury boutique hotel celebrates silver jubilee

Hotel group Southern Sun has revealed that its luxury boutique hotel, 54 on Bath is celebrating 25 years. The boutique hotel, formerly The Grace, opened its doors in 1997 and has been the hotel of choice for luxurious city escapes, unforgettable celebrations, and fine dining experiences ever since.

It was modelled on a stately old-London manor house and designed by architect Guy Steenekamp, and the striking red-brick building has becomes a landmark on the corner of Bath and Tyrwhitt Avenues in Joburg’s upmarket suburb, Rosebank. The hotel’s Maison Perrier-Jouët Champagne bar known for its fine selection of beverages. Picture: Supplied Southern Sun’s acquisition of the hotel 10 years ago saw it receive a new lease on life, with a refurbishment of the interiors done by David Muirhead Interiors resulting in a re-opening in 2012. The R110 million investment transformed it into the award-winning luxury boutique hotel that it has become renowned for over the last decade.

According to Southern Sun CEO, Marcel von Aulock, they’ve been careful to maintain the hotel’s unique character, offering a signature blend of hospitality, luxury and service in a classic setting. “Over the years we’ve had the pleasure of hosting guests ranging from royalty to statesmen, to those celebrating special occasions, to business travellers – many of whom return because 54 on Bath is a special hotel in a class of its own – and we look forward to welcoming them for decades to come,” said Von Aulock. The hotel’s recenty reopened Lobby. Picture: Supplied The boutique hotel hosted an elegant cocktail party at Level Four for close friends of the hotel, dignitaries, long-standing guests, members of the opening team, and founders of The Grace, Mr and Mrs Chippy Brand.

