SA travellers are flocking to Mauritius after island nation drops further restrictions

Following almost two years of lockdown and border closures, the pent-up desire from South Africans to travel to Mauritius is stronger than ever, with the arrival of 33 601 passengers between January and May 2022. Compared to the 2019 figure of 41 811 for the same period, this is a positive bounce-back.

“It is encouraging to see the arrival numbers from South Africa to Mauritius for the first five months of 2022, rivalling those of pre-Covid 2019, and we expect this positive and upward trend to continue through the year, into 2023.’’ ‘’We continue to work hard to promote this destination to our key markets globally, of which South Africa is a very important one,” says Arvind Bundhun, director of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA). Mauritius announced a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions from July 1, 2022, in response to its successful vaccination campaign and the resultant low infection rate, and the requirement for wearing masks will be relaxed, except in public areas – such as hospitals, ports, airports, and on public transport. Moreover, upon arrival, tests for vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers have been waived.

“We are extremely pleased to note that we have reached a milestone of over half a million visitors since October 1, 2021. I am confident that our post-pandemic recovery is well under way and, with the easing of sanitary measures, bookings for the second half of 2022 will be stimulated,” says Bundhun. Talking to the trade This year has seen a busy start to the marketing activities put in place to ensure Mauritius remains a destination of choice for the South African market, with attendance at physical trade shows and face-to-face meetings, in both the leisure and business/MICE sectors, after two years.

A successful national roadshow in February saw 18 Mauritius partners interacting with travel agents in Durban, Cape Town, and Johannesburg. This was followed by a very productive time at Meetings Africa in March, where MTPA shared its stand with eight Mauritius partners. Exhibition space at ILTM Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba, in April and May, ensured a strong presence for the destination at both these major annual travel expos. Secret Mauritius

An exciting marketing campaign, “Secret Mauritius”, kicked off in April to highlight some of the island’s hidden gems. The campaign includes a collaboration with Mauritius-based international photographer and writer Paul Choy, who shared images capturing 20 “off-the-beaten-track” locations in Mauritius. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Jackson 🏳️‍🌈 (@miss___jackson___) In addition to the photography, popular TV presenter and actor Jonathan Boynton-Lee visited Mauritius to film six short videos for a YouTube series, “Secret Mauritius”, with Jonathan Boynton-Lee. Every two weeks, over the next two months, a new video will be released on YouTube and www.ratherbeinmauritius.co.za, documenting his experiences while spending ten days on the island, discovering some of Paul Choy’s recommended “secret” locations.

