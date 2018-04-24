According to the Mauritius Meteorological Services, tropical storm Fakir is forecast to bring hazardous sea and weather conditions to Mauritius.

Johannesburg — South African Airways (SAA) on Tuesday cancelled two scheduled flights to and from Mauritius due to severe tropical storm Fakir. Flight Cancellations due to severe tropical storm Fakir:



24 April 2018

SA 190 | Johannesburg (JNB) to Mauritius (MRU)

SA 191 | Mauritius (MRU) to Johannesburg (JNB)



Contact your travel agent or reservations +27 11 978 1111 for re-booking.

We are sorry for the inconvinience. pic.twitter.com/Mau413Fu0Z — FlySAA Care (@flysaa_care) April 24, 2018

According to the Mauritius Meteorological Services, tropical storm Fakir is forecast to bring hazardous sea and weather conditions to Mauritius from Tuesday and is expected to pass about 120 kilometres to the south-west of Mauritius in the afternoon.

12 days without a tropical cyclone are now over as Tropical Storm #Fakir has formed east of #Madagascar and will move towards #LaReunion and #Mauritius. It will brush La Reunion with gusty winds and flooding rainfall during today's night.



Forecast: https://t.co/2S6UjGHfcr#Windy pic.twitter.com/oK5h52IuWg — Windy (@windyforecast) April 23, 2018

"We apologise for these cancellations, which were caused by circumstances beyond our control. SAA will operate a bigger aircraft, the A340-600, on the route tomorrow to ensure that our customers reach their destinations," SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday.

"The decision to cancel was taken in the interest of safety, after it was established from the Mauritius Meteorology Services that the aerodrome weather forecast created by the severe tropical storm Fakir would affect SAA's operations today."

Tlali said that the airline will continue to monitor the weather conditions in Mauritius and will advise customers accordingly.