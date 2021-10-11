Senegal reopens air borders to all passengers

The Senegalese government lifted restrictions on travellers to Senegal on Thursday evening, marking the reopening of the country's air borders to all passengers with a negative Covid-19 PCR test within five days, a senior official announced on Friday. The announcement was made by the Senegalese Minister of Tourism and Air Transport Alioune Sarr who signed a circular.

Airlines, whose operating programmes have been approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of Senegal or which have a specific authorisation, are authorised to embark and disembark their passengers who possess a negative Covid-19 PCR test within five days, it said. Due to the Covid-9 pandemic, Senegal closed air borders to passengers from a number of countries. After a sharp increase in new infections and deaths between July and August, Senegal experienced a drastic drop in Covid-19 cases since mid-September.