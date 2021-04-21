Seychelles adds Brazil, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan to its red list

By Seychelles News Agency

Seychelles has issued new travel measures for India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Brazil on Tuesday in view of the worsening Covid-19 outbreaks in those countries, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

With immediate effect, travellers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are not permitted to travel to and enter Seychelles without proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

The proof of vaccination "should be presented on the application for travel authorisation. Vaccination certificates are subject to verification and approval of the Public Health Authority,"' said the Ministry.

Travellers from Brazil are not permitted to travel or enter Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean.

These measures do not apply to Seychello is citizens and permanent residents, who are permitted to travel and enter and must quarantine on arrival in accordance with Public Health Authority instructions.

The new measures come almost a month after Seychelles reopened its borders to all visitors except those directly from South Africa to relaunch its tourism industry which was severely affected by the downturn in travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in the latest update on the vaccination uptake in Seychelles, 50,524 people out of the entire population of 98,462, have received two doses of either the Covishield or Sinopharm vaccines. This is 51 percent of the whole population.

The target population to achieve herd immunity is 70,000. Currently, 66,433 people have been vaccinated amounting to 95 percent of the target.

The vaccination campaign of the island nation started on January 10 and there are two vaccines being administered, Covishield and Sinopharm.