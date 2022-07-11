Seychelles’ health centres set to issue QR codes for vaccination certificates

Seychelles is set to start issuing Covid-19 vaccination certificates or QR codes at their health centre-level across that country, following vaccinations as of August 1, a health official said on Monday. Currently, QR codes required for travel purposes are only being issued at the Blue Roof building at the Ministry of Health in Victoria, on the request of a vaccinated person.

The programme manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) at the Health Ministry, Florida Bijoux, said health facilities that are administering vaccines will be able to print out QR codes to provide to their clients as of August 1. “Once a person has been vaccinated, he or she can ask for their QR code straight away if you are a person who travels often or will be travelling soon. If you have an email address, the QR code can be sent to you electronically and can be stored on your computer or phone,” said Bijoux. Printed out on an A4-sized paper, the QR codes contain the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses taken and the type of vaccine a person has taken, as well as the person’s date of birth, and National Identification Number (NIN).

“To be able to issue a QR code, health officers will need your NIN, as such a person should come in with documents that feature your NIN – an ID card, passport or driver’s license. A foreigner will have to bring their passport,” said Bijoux. She explained that the QR code is valid for the number of vaccine doses a person has had. “For example, if you have had two vaccine doses, a QR code is produced for you. Once you get your third dose, another code will have to be issued to update the latest shot taken,” she said.

