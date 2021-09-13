Seychelles, the latest destination South Africans can travel to quarantine free

South Africans have another destination they can visit quarantine free – the Seychelles. The Seychelles is allowing South African travellers to the country from Monday, September 13.

The destination has long been a popular attraction for South Africans, especially for couples’ getaways. The Seychelles removed South Africa from its restricted countries list, which permits vaccinated and unvaccinated South Africans access to the destination without the need for quarantine on arrival. South African travellers will need to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before departure and submit a Health Travel Authorisation form.

Other requirements include travel and health insurance to cover Covid-19 quarantine, isolation or treatment. Travellers can stay in any certified tourism establishment with no minimum length of stay in the first establishment. The day 5 surveillance PCR Test2 is no longer required. David Germain, the Tourism Seychelles regional director for Africa and the Americas, said the return of the South African travellers to the Seychelles was long overdue.

“Travellers want to stay safe in a pure environment while on holiday, and what better place than Seychelles. Tourism operators and their staff have all been trained to minimise and mitigate the risk posed by Covid-19, developing standard operating protocols in collaboration with the health authorities and earning a Covid-safe certification,” he said. Germain said the Tourism Seychelles office in South Africa was ready with marketing activities. He said this included trade and consumer activities, with a ‘Seychelles Africa Virtual Roadshow’ being the main activity.

“A series of ‘Seychelles Virtual Destination training’, press trips and travel trade familiarisation visits to the Seychelles are scheduled in November, as well as consumer advertising campaigns, and joint-collaboration marketing efforts with the South African travel trade,” he said. The appeal Besides the beach, South African travellers also like adventure activities such as hiking, snorkelling, diving and sailing. In Mahe, immerse yourself in the diverse culture of the Seychelles, or soak up the views at Vallee de Mai Nature Reserve in Praslin. Travellers can also cycle around La Digue.