Silversea Cruises adds more African destinations to Silver Spirit’s voyages

Cruise Vacations has announced that Silversea Cruises will be operating an extended Indian Ocean Island and southern Africa programme for the first time in six years when Silver Spirit returns to the region this year. According to the best African cruise agency for 2022, this is perfect for guests who like the finer things in life and are looking for a luxury cruise experience without travelling long-haul.

It is also said this is an excellent way to re-visit or further explore South Africa from the Silversea perspective. Silver Spirit will make her way from Dubai in a series of voyages including: • Dubai to Mumbai for 9 nights, or a longer option from Dubai to Mahe (18 nights) with calls in the Middle East, India, and around the stunning islands of Seychelles.

• Mahe to Cape Town (15 nights) an incredible itinerary that includes calls in Zanzibar and Madagascar as well as exploring our incredible wildlife from her call at Richards Bay – but also with plenty of sea days to just relax and breathe in the Indian Ocean enjoying all of the luxuries on board. Cruise Vacations said that there is also a series of voyages along South Africa’s coastline and Namibia, either Cape Town round trip (15 nights), OR on newly introduced shorter sector voyages between Cape Town and Durban and vice versa in the the all-new Silver Spirit. “Silver Spirit offers its guests one of the most complete cruise experiences available. With one of the highest space-to-guest ratios in the business and eight superlative luxury dining options, she retains our world-famous service standards and home away from home feel. Spacious decks leave plenty of room for relaxation, yet the cosy niches make sure that there is something for everyone. Meet like-minded friends, enjoy first-class dining and relax on our original Silversea flagship,” said Cruise Vacations.