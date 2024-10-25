Sir Richard Branson’s Moroccan retreat reopens after year-long restoration following earthquake

Following a year-long restoration, Sir Richard Branson’s Moroccan retreat in the High Atlas Mountains, Kasbah Tamadot, officially reopened. The hotel was partially closed to be rebuilt for the past year following a devastating earthquake that occurred in the region.

Kasbah Tamadot forms part of the exclusive collection of luxury properties from Virgin Limited Edition and is famed for its incredible Berber hospitality, with 100% of its staff Moroccan. The hotel reopens with the main building fully restored, a brand-new second restaurant named Asayss and six brand-new unique and stunning Riads. Each is built on a beautiful new landscaped open space with stunning views of the Atlas Mountains, increasing the size of the original property from 28 to 42 Rooms

Commenting on the reopening, Virgin Group Founder, Sir Richard Branson, said it was devastating to see the impact of the earthquake last year, when he visited just days after. “Even in the face of adversity, it was inspiring to see the hospitality and the warmth of the Berber people, even when many of them had lost family members and homes. “We always said we would bring back Kasbah Tamadot better than ever and I’m incredibly thankful to all of the wonderful people that made that happen.

“Without their tremendous resilience, we wouldn’t be here today. I know mum would be equally as proud and love our new Riads,” said Sir Richard. According to Virgin Limited Edition, the aftermath saw Kasbah Tamadot’s team and Berber communities, who are part of the fabric of the hotel, come together to support relief efforts alongside the hotel’s charitable association, The Eve Branson Foundation, which raised a £1 million in its Earthquake Emergency Relief Fund. “The past year saw all of its staff continue to be employed while the Berber Tents remained open to support tourism and relief efforts in the surrounding areas.

“Today, the main Kasbah officially reopens once more with 42 rooms and suites across the property - and all of its original staff,” said the group. David Redouane Assabbab, General Manager of Kasbah Tamadot said the Kasbah Tamadot is synonymous with the High Atlas Mountains and surrounding Berber communities. “I know I speak on behalf of the whole team to say how incredibly delighted we are to be re-opening the Kasbah in full and welcoming back past, present and future guests.