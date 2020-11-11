South Africa shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020
South Africa shined at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020, from Africa's leading airport, Meetings and Conference Destination, Private Game Reserve and more.
The World Travel Awards acknowledges, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Established in 1993, the awards celebrate its 27th anniversary this year.
Here are the Africa winners at World Travel Awards:
Africa's Leading Airline: Ethiopian Airlines
Africa's Leading Airline Business Class: Kenya Airways
Africa's Leading Airline Economy Class: Kenya Airways
Africa's Leading Airline Brand: Kenya Airways
Africa's Leading Airport: Cape Town International Airport, South Africa
Africa's Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Hotel La Gemma dell' Est, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Africa's Leading Beach Destination: Plettenberg Bay, South Africa
Africa's Leading Beach Resort: Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort, Mozambique
Africa's Leading Boutique Hotel: Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, South Africa
Africa's Leading Boutique Hotel Brand: Mantis Collection
Africa's Leading Business Hotel: Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria
Africa's Leading Business Travel Destination: Nairobi, Kenya
Africa's Leading Casino Resort: Sun City Resort, South Africa
Africa's Leading City Destination: Durban, South Africa
Africa's Leading City Hotel: Fairmont The Norfolk, Kenya
Africa's Leading Conference Hotel: Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda
Africa's Leading Conservation Company: Singita
Africa's Leading Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises
Africa's Leading Cruise Port: Port of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Africa's Leading Design Hotel: MannaBay, South Africa
Africa's Leading Destination: Kenya
Africa's Leading Destination Management Company: Destination Kenya
Africa's Leading Family Resort: Baobab Beach Resort and Spa, Kenya
Africa's Leading Festival and Event Destination: Cape Town, South Africa
Africa's Leading Game Reserve Brand: Singita
Africa's Leading Hotel Suite: Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite @ Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, South Africa
Africa's Leading Green Hotel: Aberdare Country Club, Kenya
Africa's Leading Hotel: Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Kenya
Africa's Leading Hotel Brand: Hilton Hotels & Resorts
Africa's Leading Hotel Residences: Palacina The Residence & The Suites, Kenya
Africa's Leading Low-Cost Airline: fastjet
Africa's Leading Luxury Hotel: Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi, Kenya
Africa's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa: Villa Two @ Ellerman House, South Africa
Africa's Leading Luxury Island: Thanda Island, Tanzania
Africa's Leading Luxury Lodge: Silvan Safari, South Africa
Africa's Leading Luxury Private Villa: Villa iZulu @ Thanda Safari, South Africa
Africa's Leading Luxury Resort: Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech, Morocco
Africa's Leading Luxury Safari Lodge: Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Tanzania
Africa's Leading Luxury Tented Safari Camp: Olare Mara Kempinski Masai Mara, Kenya
Africa's Leading Luxury Train: The Blue Train
Africa's Leading Meetings and Conference Centre: Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, Kenya
Africa's Leading Meetings and Conference Destination: Durban, South Africa
Africa's Leading National Park: Serengeti National Park, Tanzania
Africa's Leading New Hotel: The Houghton Hotel, South Africa
Africa's Leading Private Game Reserve: Shambala Private Game Reserve, South Africa
Africa's Leading Safari Lodge: Thanda Safari Lodge at Thanda Safari, South Africa
Africa's Leading Private Island Resort: Chapwani Private Island, Zanzibar
Africa's Leading Resort: Sun City Resort, South Africa
Africa's Leading River Cruise Company: Zambezi Queen Collection
Africa's Leading Safari Company: Go2Africa
Africa's Leading Serviced Apartments: Lawhill Luxury Apartments, South Africa
Africa's Leading Sports Resort: Pezula Resort Hotel & Spa, South Africa
Africa's Leading Tented Safari Camp: Finch Hattons, Kenya
Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction: Table Mountain, South Africa
Africa's Leading Tourist Board: Kenya Tourism Board
Africa's Most Romantic Resort: Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort, Mozambique
Africa's Responsible Tourism Award: Twiga Tours