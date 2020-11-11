TravelAfrica
File image: Views from the pool deck of Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort.
South Africa shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

By Travel Reporter Time of article published 3h ago

South Africa shined at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020, from Africa's leading airport, Meetings and Conference Destination, Private Game Reserve and more.

The World Travel Awards acknowledges, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Established in 1993, the awards celebrate its 27th anniversary this year.

Here are the Africa winners at World Travel Awards:

Africa's Leading Airline: Ethiopian Airlines

Africa's Leading Airline Business Class: Kenya Airways

Africa's Leading Airline Economy Class: Kenya Airways

Africa's Leading Airline Brand: Kenya Airways

Africa's Leading Airport: Cape Town International Airport, South Africa

Africa's Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Hotel La Gemma dell' Est, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Africa's Leading Beach Destination: Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

Africa's Leading Beach Resort: Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort, Mozambique

Africa's Leading Boutique Hotel: Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, South Africa

Africa's Leading Boutique Hotel Brand: Mantis Collection

Africa's Leading Business Hotel: Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria

Africa's Leading Business Travel Destination: Nairobi, Kenya

Africa's Leading Casino Resort: Sun City Resort, South Africa

Africa's Leading City Destination: Durban, South Africa

Africa's Leading City Hotel: Fairmont The Norfolk, Kenya

Africa's Leading Conference Hotel: Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda

Africa's Leading Conservation Company: Singita

Africa's Leading Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises

Africa's Leading Cruise Port: Port of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Africa's Leading Design Hotel: MannaBay, South Africa

Africa's Leading Destination: Kenya

Africa's Leading Destination Management Company: Destination Kenya

Africa's Leading Family Resort: Baobab Beach Resort and Spa, Kenya

Africa's Leading Festival and Event Destination: Cape Town, South Africa

Africa's Leading Game Reserve Brand: Singita

Africa's Leading Hotel Suite: Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite @ Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, South Africa

Africa's Leading Green Hotel: Aberdare Country Club, Kenya

Africa's Leading Hotel: Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Kenya

Africa's Leading Hotel Brand: Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Africa's Leading Hotel Residences: Palacina The Residence & The Suites, Kenya

Africa's Leading Low-Cost Airline: fastjet

Africa's Leading Luxury Hotel: Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi, Kenya

Africa's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa: Villa Two @ Ellerman House, South Africa

Africa's Leading Luxury Island: Thanda Island, Tanzania

Africa's Leading Luxury Lodge: Silvan Safari, South Africa

Africa's Leading Luxury Private Villa: Villa iZulu @ Thanda Safari, South Africa

Africa's Leading Luxury Resort: Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech, Morocco

Africa's Leading Luxury Safari Lodge: Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Tanzania

Africa's Leading Luxury Tented Safari Camp: Olare Mara Kempinski Masai Mara, Kenya

Africa's Leading Luxury Train: The Blue Train

Africa's Leading Meetings and Conference Centre: Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, Kenya

Africa's Leading Meetings and Conference Destination: Durban, South Africa

Africa's Leading National Park: Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Africa's Leading New Hotel: The Houghton Hotel, South Africa

Africa's Leading Private Game Reserve: Shambala Private Game Reserve, South Africa

Africa's Leading Safari Lodge: Thanda Safari Lodge at Thanda Safari, South Africa

Africa's Leading Private Island Resort: Chapwani Private Island, Zanzibar

Africa's Leading Resort: Sun City Resort, South Africa

Africa's Leading River Cruise Company: Zambezi Queen Collection

Africa's Leading Safari Company: Go2Africa

Africa's Leading Serviced Apartments: Lawhill Luxury Apartments, South Africa

Africa's Leading Sports Resort: Pezula Resort Hotel & Spa, South Africa

Africa's Leading Tented Safari Camp: Finch Hattons, Kenya

Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction: Table Mountain, South Africa

Africa's Leading Tourist Board: Kenya Tourism Board

Africa's Most Romantic Resort: Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort, Mozambique

Africa's Responsible Tourism Award: Twiga Tours

