South Africa shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

South Africa shined at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020, from Africa's leading airport, Meetings and Conference Destination, Private Game Reserve and more.

The World Travel Awards acknowledges, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Established in 1993, the awards celebrate its 27th anniversary this year.

Here are the Africa winners at World Travel Awards:

Africa's Leading Airline: Ethiopian Airlines

Africa's Leading Airline Business Class: Kenya Airways