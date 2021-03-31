South Africans can still travel to southern Mozambique, advise travel experts

The recent attack on Palma, a small town in northern Mozambique by Islamist groups has caused concerns about whether South Africans should skip their planned Mozambique trips. The South African High Commission in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, said on Monday that as many as 43 South Africans were affected by the recent attacks in the north of the country. IOL Travel spoke to a few South Africa travel experts to find out whether it's safe for travel and if so, which destinations they could visit. Owner of Mozambique Tours Ricky Jacobs said that South Africans can still travel to the southern part of Mozambique, which includes attractions like Maputo, Inhambane, Ponta d'Ouro, and Vilanculos. Jacobs recommended that travellers not travel to the far north.

"The south of Mozambique is safe for travel. I have a few South African travellers who are currently visiting, either by flight or car.

"Those who are travelling to Mozambique will need a negative Covid-19 test," he said.

John Ridler of Thompson Holidays said Mozambique is "regarded as completely safe in the areas frequented by tourists."

He said Mozambique is a popular destination for South African travellers.

"The recent attack on civilians in Mozambique took place in Pemba, which is close to the northern border of the country. The coastline of Mozambique is 2,300 kilometres long.

“The area where tourism is popular stretches south from Inhambane down to Maputo and is 1 500 kilometres from Pemba. Tourism in these areas continues as usual," he said.

What you need to know before you go

Travellers need to produce a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) based Covid-19 test results.

The tests need to be taken 72 hours before your trip.

According to mz.usembassy.gov, if you do not produce a PCR test, travellers will undergo a mandated 10-day self-quarantine.

Following the 10-day self-quarantine, travellers will need to pass a second PCR-based Covid-19 test to confirm or deny negative test results.

There is no visa requirement for South Africans if their stay does not exceed more than 30 days. Some other destinations will require a visa to enter.

Once at the destination, the wearing of masks and social distancing are mandatory.

A negative Covid-19 test may be required by the airline and/ or destination country before you arrive back to South Africa.

Travellers should consult airline and destination country regulations.

