Stray dog seen on top of Giza’s Great Pyramid in Egypt

A stray dog spotted on top of Giza’s Great Pyramid by a paraglider has captured the attention of millions online. The adventurous canine, named "Boka" by social media users, has even been compared to Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god with a jackal's head, known as the protector of graves.

Boka’s ascent of the 150-metre Pyramid of Khufu last week quickly went viral, after footage of him running around the peak was captured by Alex Lang, a tourist paragliding over the Giza pyramids. In the video, Boka can be seen running around on the top of the pyramid. A dog literally climbed all the way up the Great Pyramid of Giza pic.twitter.com/C49R3X7U11

— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) October 16, 2024 Witnesses, quoted in local media, described Boka’s behaviour, saying how he seemed entirely at ease atop one of the world’s most iconic monuments. The video shows the dog effortlessly navigating his way down the pyramid, leaving tourists on the ground in awe of his agility and speed. One bystander noted, “It looked as if he was just strolling through a park, completely unbothered by the height”.

The dog’s resemblance to Anubis, the jackal-headed god of funerary rites, has sparked widespread fascination, with many drawing comparisons between Boka and the ancient deity. Amr Adeeb, a well-known Arab talk show host on MBC Egypt TV network, commented on the attention Boka has brought to Egypt’s historic landmarks, saying, “He made so much publicity for Egyptian monuments that it is bigger than anything we could have planned. “He came down the pyramid with so much ease it looked like he was walking through a field of clover. It's like he knew exactly what he was doing”.