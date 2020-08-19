Sudan’s top 5 national parks to visit post-lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

While the coronavirus has disrupted travel plans for many this year, the latest data is showing that its spread is beginning to slow down in Africa, and many countries are looking to tourism to recover from the financial pressure brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. So, if you’re from Africa, consider travelling within the borders of the continent as it will not only boost local economies but will also help many in the industry earn a living after a very difficult few months. Africa is home to some of the world's largest national parks and, of course, the majestic Big Five. According to World Atlas, Sudan is the third-largest African country, boasts more than 4,000 plant species and is home to significant populations of iconic African species. Here are five of Sudan’s top national parks to visit post-lockdown:

Sudan’s oldest nature reserve, Dinder National Park, is now a popular tourist destination. According to the website Africa Tour Operators, it was gazetted as a protected area under Sudan National Parks and Reserves in 1935.

According to the website, more than 180 species of bird, including ostrich, have been recorded in Dinder National Park, while many species of fish and mammals are part of the fauna. The animals include roan, bushbuck, oribi, hartebeest, giraffe, reedbuck, greater kudu, waterbuck, dik-dik, lion, leopard, jackal, hyena, elephant and cheetah, among others.

The Radom National Park is 12,500 square kilometres of nature, between Sudan and the Central African Republic. According to the website Travelo Sudan, visitors are able to see endangered doka woods, roaming herds of elephants, tree-peppered savannah, hopping gazelles, and oodles of other rare East African beasts.

The Suakin Archipelago National Park covers a network of islets located in Sudan, in the Red Sea. According to Eco Africa Travel, the site covers an area of about 1,500 square kilometres. According to the website World Atlas, the region represents the largest freshwater wetland found in the Nile basin. The area is dotted with aquatic plants, including reeds, water hyacinth, papyrus, thickets and grasses and the shallow waters are visited by crocodile and hippopotamus populations.

At 22,800 square kilometres, the Boma National Park is the largest park or reserve in all of Africa. According to the website Travelo Sudan, the major species are elephant, giraffe, hippopotamus, Nile crocodile, white-eared kob, tiang, Mongalla gazelle, lion, leopard, caracal, serval, cheetah, wild dog, jackal, hyena, Nile buffalo, zebra, topi, ostrich, Grant's gazelle, roan, lesser kudu, Lelwel hartebeest, beisa oryx, Derby's eland, bohor reedbuck, warthog, olive baboon and vervet monkey.

If you’re looking to witness the breathtaking phenomenon of the annual migration of the white-eared kob, Bandingilo National Park in the Equatoria region is the best place to be. According to website Travelo Sudan, the park is spread out over the vast grass plains that stretch eastwards from the White Nile. This park is more than 10,000 square kilometres in size.

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher