TAAG Angola Airlines launches 2 new routes connecting Durban and Ghana to Luanda

In a bid to connect Africa and make cities across the continent easily accessible, TAAG Angola Airlines has announced that it will be adding to new routes to its network. The airline revealed that its Luanda to Durban connection is already operational while it will launch its Luanda to Accra route scheduled to go live on 30 November 2022 (Wednesday).

“TAAG Angola Airlines hereby informs all stakeholders that the Luanda/Durban connection via Joburg (South Africa) is now available while the go-live for Luanda-Accra (Ghana) operation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30, 2022,” said the airline. According to the airline the addition of the routes to its network of cities comes after (re)assessing market conditions resulting in adjustments being made to Durban and Accra operations, an essential exercise regarding network optimization. In a statement released by the airline, it said that the Durban, South Africa, and Accra, Ghana, are new destinations.

It said that it did not operate in those cities before, which reflects the company’s growth and expansion footprint into two key markets with high demand and international traffic. “The Luanda/Durban connection is already operational with a stopover in Joburg. “The Joburg/Durban route is ensured by a domestic operator partnering with TAAG.

"In a second phase, namely the 1st quarter of 2023, Luanda/Durban flights will be direct, operated exclusively by TAAG," said TAAG Angola Airline.