Table Mountain v Mt Kilimanjaro: Which mountain takes the crown as Africa’s best?

An epic contest to determine Africa’s leading tourist attraction has kicked off. South Africa’s Table Mountain and Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro will face off at this year’s World Travel Awards for the crown of Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction. The World Travel Awards (WTA) has opened voting for the continent’s leading tourist attraction, so let’s support our own to make sure that the trophy comes home.

South African attractions such as Robben Island and the V&A Waterfront also join Table Mountain in a contest against the Pyramids of Giza and Mount Kilimanjaro, among others. According Wahida Parker, managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC), they would be delighted if they bring the trophy back home with Robben island or the V&A taking the title. “Our thinking is a win for any one of the local attractions is a win for all,” said Parker.

She said that Table Mountain and Mount Kilimanjaro have won the title as Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction five times each since the contest category started in 2012. “And as a matter of fact, we’ve won the award for the past four years. It would be great to make it five in a row and take the overall lead. Winning at the WTA is about more than just a trophy,” said Parker. The World Travel Awards serves to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. It is widely seen as the ‘Oscars’ of the travel and tourism sector.

According to Parker, industry accolades such as this one play an important benchmarking role. “As tourist destinations and operators, we are all doing our best to bounce back after the pandemic. We have all had to find ways of doing more and offering more, while remaining committed to protecting our planet. Table Mountain is a proud South African landmark and a New 7 Wonders of Nature, and we are passionate about ensuring our visitors enjoy an experience that creates lasting memories,” she said.