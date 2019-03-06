Virunga National Park.

Tour operators in Tanzania and Rwanda have agreed to jointly market the two countries as complementary destinations in their latest efforts to offer the tourists expansive adventure space.



The Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO) and Rwanda Tours and Travel Association (RTTA) are behind the deal that was sealed recently to encourage tourists to spend more nights and money within the two East African partner states.





The key objective of TATO and RTTA strategic partnership is to increase length of stay of tourists visiting





Recently, Tour operators from both countries engaged in a Business-to-Business (B2B) networking event in Kigali, Rwanda, where they deliberated the opportunities after Tanzania tour operators having visited various tourist sites.





TATO members visited Volcano National Park with mountain gorillas, did kayaking and boat riding on Lake Kivu and canopy walkway in the Nyungwe Forest, among other tourism spots visited, as part of their mission to explore tourist products in Rwanda.





A young mountain gorillas named Fasha, who has faced a number of challenges in her young life, including having been caught in a snare in the past, lies in the grass in Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park. (Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund via AP)

When tourists are in Tanzania, they think about the products that they do not get in Tanzania, which they can get them from Rwanda, and vice versa.





Ariella Kageruka, the Director General of Chamber of Tourism Rwanda’s Private Sector Federation, urged the operators in these two EAC countries to reinforce their network and exchange their experience about tourism business opportunities.











