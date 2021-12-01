Tanzania in final preparations to introduce cable car on Mount Kilimanjaro

Tanzanian tourism authorities said on Tuesday they were in final preparations to start a process of introducing cable car on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain. Mary Masanja, the Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, said the process to introduce the cable car is on the mountain is on track and will begin very soon.

Masanja told a press conference in the capital Dodoma that the cable cars will mostly be used by tourists and other climbers who could not walk to the mountain's peak on foot. Mount Kilimanjaro, one of Tanzania's leading tourist destinations, is about 5 895 meters above sea level, with roughly 50 000 climbers from across the world attempting to reach the summit of the mountain annually.

In Dec. 2020, Paul Banga, the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) assistant conservation commissioner for national parks development, said the government of Tanzania has approved the installation of a cable car on Mount Kilimanjaro. Banga said the government has given TANAPA the green light to invest in the installation of the cable car.