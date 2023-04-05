Tanzania vows to protect Mount Kilimanjaro from recurrent fire outbreaks

Dar es Salaam - Tanzanian authorities said on Tuesday they have started taking measures aimed at protecting Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, from recurrent fire outbreaks. Selemani Jafo, the Minister of State in the Vice President's Office responsible for Union and Environment, said the measures were being overseen by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

He revealed the measures in parliament in response to Anne Kilango Malecela, a Member of Parliament for the Same East constituency in the Kilimanjaro region, who had wanted to know what measures were being taken by the government to protect Mount Kilimanjaro from recurrent fire outbreaks. Jafo said although the government has formed a team of experts to investigate the causes of the fire outbreaks, human activities, including setting fire on the mountain, were also to blame.

Khamis Hamza Khamis, the Deputy Minister in the Vice President's Office responsible for Union and Environment, said a number of institutions, including the University of Dar es Salaam, the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) in Morogoro region and the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) in Arusha region, were involved in the investigation of the causes of fire outbreaks on the mountain. The latest fire outbreak on the snow-capped Mount Kilimanjaro, from October 21, 2022, to November 1, 2022, destroyed at least 34.2 square kilometres of natural vegetation, the equivalent to 1.9% of the mountain's conservation area.