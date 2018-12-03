The call of the wild beckons in South Africa.

Whether you’re a domestic traveller or an international visitor, the call of the wild is loud and clear in South Africa. A wealth of wildlife experiences can be found in the country’s northern provinces: Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North-West. While there are many glamorous safari experiences available, often seen on the social pages of international celebrities, a wide variety of more affordable options also awaits. Game lodges and safari experiences are by no means just for the wealthy, with self-drive, self-catering and hotel options available. Though, of course, prices range all the way up to the height of luxury.

Which ever you choose, you will find opportunities to spot the Big Five (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and Cape buffalo), giraffe, zebra, antelope, and a huge variety of birdlife, among many other animals. Not to mention dinners under the stars, marveling at animals at the watering hole, or simply enjoying the warm breeze from the back of a game-viewing vehicle.

If this sounds like what you’re looking for, then we’ve got a number of options available.





Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate

Experience the wonder of the African Bushveld in Mpumalanga on the Sabie River, just 100 meters from the Paul Kruger Gate of Kruger National Park.

This rustic and elegant lodge is surrounded by natural beauty and offers a variety of amenities including a gym, a pool, mini-golf, table tennis, volleyball, and a spa on site. Rooms have air-conditioning, marble bathrooms, and Wi-Fi to ensure a comfortable stay and a respite from the summer heat after a day exploring Kruger National Park in the company of incredible wildlife.

Make the most of your experience…

● Laze around the outdoor pool.

● Enjoy a meal with a view at Lapa or Kudyela restaurant.

● Take a stroll along elevated walkways nestled among native bird habitats.





Protea Hotel by Marriott Hazyview

Also in easy reach of Kruger National Park (just a 20-minute drive), you’ll find this charming country retreat overlooking the Sand River Valley.

It’s a peaceful, relaxing location set among lush gardens with an abundance of birdlife far from busy city life. For those seeking an adrenaline rush, however, the area is the adventure capital of the Mpumalanga Lowveld.

Make the most of your experience…

● Explore the 10-acre garden.

● Indulge in a buffet feast.

● Kids enjoy a fun, specialised menu just for them!

Protea Zebula Lodge

Located on 1100 hectares of pristine bush-veld in the shadow of the Waterberg mountains, this lodge in Bela Bela, Limpopo, offers luxury accommodation surrounded by incredible scenery from sunrise to sunset.

Bring the whole family for a holiday or enjoy a romantic getaway, complete with activities including game viewing, horseback safaris, fishing, archery, clay target shooting and tennis.

Make the most of your experience…

● Enjoy a round of golf in a spectacular setting.

● Book a bush walk or drive.

● Treat yourself to a treatment at the award-winning spa.

