View this post on Instagram
When one door closes, another one opens 💙😍🦋 #letsflyawayto #chefchaouen
A post shared by XK Flyaway 💙 Xavier & Katie (@xkflyaway) on
View this post on Instagram
* Hue* knew there were so many cool streets in Chefchaouen? Oh yeah, everybody. 😂 This street right here is probably the most popular spot for photos in Chefchaouen. Rain or shine, people would gather around and line up to take pictures on these bright blue steps lined with colorful flower pots. Visitors are wowed by the pop of colors but of course there are local people who live on these picturesque streets. Can you imagine living on a street that garnered so much attention? . . . . . . . . . . #dametraveler #roamtheplanet #travelphotography #travelphotographer #sheexplores #sheisnotlost #globelletravels #exploringtheglobe #theculturetrip #theglobewanderer #planetdiscovery #theoutbound #travellingthroughtheworld #travelon #passionpassport #openmyworld #beautifuldestinations #bestvacations #borntotravel #worldcaptures #worldtravelbook #wonderful_places #chefchaouen #morocco #lonelyplanet #ladiesgoneglobal #tasteintravel #travelstoke #travelawesome
A post shared by Kris (@kbaykris) on
View this post on Instagram
My feed is about to become blue! I visited this pretty little town up in the mountains for 2 days and it was the highlight of my trip to Morocco. It’s famous because it’s, well, blue. It’s not really a hidden gem anymore unfortunately. Nevertheless, I really loved it and would’ve probably spent more days here if I’d had the time. Besides wandering in the blue city you can also do some hikes to waterfalls and of course. visit the weed plantations 🍃🌱
A post shared by STORIES BY THUHA ☼☽ (@storiesbythuha) on