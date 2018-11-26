Jewellery and accessories for sale in an alley in Chefchaouen. Image: Mohammed5420
Known as Morocco’s “blue pearl” or “blue city”, the buildings in Chefchaouen are painted using a talc or chalk-based blue paint.

Chefchaouen is in the northwest of Morocco. It’s known by many Instagram and Pinterest addict as the “Blue City,” and is perched amid the dramatic landscape of the Rif Mountains.

Th e women of the town had an idea to put it on the map - by  painting the entire town blue, they transformed a nondescript village on the old caravan route between Fez and Tangiers into one of the most successful tourist destinations in Morocco.

* Hue* knew there were so many cool streets in Chefchaouen? Oh yeah, everybody. 😂 This street right here is probably the most popular spot for photos in Chefchaouen. Rain or shine, people would gather around and line up to take pictures on these bright blue steps lined with colorful flower pots. Visitors are wowed by the pop of colors but of course there are local people who live on these picturesque streets. Can you imagine living on a street that garnered so much attention?

The blue in Chefchaouen only started 20 years ago. Traditionally, only one area of the city was painted in blue, the old Jewish area, their religion’s divine colour, representing the sea and sky after escaping persecution in Europe.

The walls are all painted by hand and walking through Chefchaouen one can see how high a painter can reach as the ground floor is meticulously hued, but above, it is often the original white or bare stone.