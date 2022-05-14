The must-visit destinations in Africa

Content creator and podcast host, Lelo Boyana, has been leaving all her followers with hectic wanderlust pangs as she shared her recent trip to Mombasa, Kenya. She and her friends, who are also regarded as some of the best travel content creators on the continent, booked an Air BnB in Diani Beach, where they reconnected after not seeing each other for some time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Story continues below Advertisment

Boyana, who is an avid traveller and uses her Chica Travel podcast to enlighten listeners and makes travel accessible, has previously travelled to Lamu, Kenya, and it was a trip that influenced many to visit the secluded Kenyan island. So, with Africa month in full force, it’s always great to remind ourselves of just how beautiful our continent is. Its diversity and the richness of the cultures, cuisine, and also our wildlife and beaches make Africa a must visit destination. While travelling the continent is difficult, it’s part of the thrill of travelling the continent.

So here are the must-visit destinations in the continent. Malindi, Kenya Much has been written about the Kenyan coastal island. It’s the favoured island of many well-healed people. It’s where Naomi Campbell’s Kenyan villa is situated. I had the privilege of visiting almost ten years ago, and I fell in love with all that Malindi had to offer. It’s paradise.

Story continues below Advertisment

The white sand, the clear blue water and the coconut palm trees all look brochure-perfect. Even the dead coral littering parts of the beach didn’t look out of place. Malindi is the water sports capital of Kenya, with activities including sailing, windsurfing, canoeing, beach volleyball, snorkelling and swimming. Going to Malindi town is an experience in itself. Where To Stay: Sandies Tropical Village

Story continues below Advertisment

The resort's Masai Manyatta village-style, the chalet-like rooms are made out of indigenous wood, and the roofs are covered with palm branches from the many trees that dot the beautiful coast. Like all East African hotels, they make sure that the rooms have mosquito nets to lower the risk of being bitten by the pests. They do add a romantic feel to the rooms, an old world glamour? There are no plug points in the rooms. They want guests to fully switch off and be in the moment. Lake Malawi, Malawi

Story continues below Advertisment

It is said that when the missionary and explorer David Livingstone saw Lake Malawi for the first time, he christened it the “Lake of Stars”. Lake Malawi is a vast body of crystal clear freshwater that is great for water sport enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy snorkelling and kayaking. The Rift Valley lake forms Malawi's eastern border with Mozambique and Tanzania and is home to the world's greatest number of lake-dwelling fish species. It is Africa's third-largest lake and the eighth largest in the world, stretching 580km in length and 75km in width. It is also rather deep. The freshwater lake with its sandy beaches and deserted islands is the mainstay of the country's economy and tourist industry. The best time to visit is between May and October, as it gets warmer going from moderate to hot by November. The Lake is perfect for beach holidays, offering calm, clear and warm waters in a tranquil setting flanked by mountains and a rural setting. Where To Stay:

The Makokola Retreat has glowing reviews from previous guests. The hotel has spacious rooms boasting views overlooking the beach and lake itself. There are lots of activities to enjoy for the whole family, two pools and even a spa; ultimate relaxation. Tangier, Morocco

While Marrakech is the destination most dream of travelling to when they think of Morocco, but it is time we consider Tangier. While Marrakech is the favoured destination, Tangier is the heartbeat. Travellers to the city say one needs to stay for more than a week in order to fully see why it is a magical city. On a clear day, you can see Spain from Tangier, and the busy port has plenty of ferries heading to and from Spain. Tangier is known as the gateway connecting Europe and the rest of the African continent. And when you have fallen in love with Tangier, you won't help but come back as often as possible. Such is its charm that one understands why writers used to decamp to the city to get inspiration for their stories. When it comes to attractions, everyone normally goes to Tangier's Medina, which is the old town of the city, holding much of the history. You get to walk on roads with winding alleys, where you can see and visit their museums in restored mansions, historic monuments, and souqs.

Because of the unbearable summer heat, it is best to visit Tangier between September to November or spring in their spring, March to May, when the weather is inviting and allows you to fully explore the city. Where To Stay La Maison de Tangier.