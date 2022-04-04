These are the most beautiful cities to wake up in, according to Instagram

Lagos has received over 3 800 hashtags on Instagram, and it is now listed as Africa's most popular city in which to greet the day. South African city, Cape Town, is Africa's second most beautiful morning city, followed by Cairo. London is the most Instagrammed by early-risers worldwide.

Premier Inn has researched over 250 of the most populated cities in the world on Instagram to reveal the places that are being photographed the most when you wake up in the morning. The number of hashtags for #goodmorning (city) were counted and compared for cities in the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, Africa, South America and Asia. View this post on Instagram A post shared by STELA COVERCENCO (@alets.photography) Instagrammers are rising early and getting their cameras ready to catch a glimpse of Africa’s most beautiful cities in which to see the sunrise. Lagos, Nigeria, takes the top spot as Africa's most popular city to explore first thing in the morning, followed by Cape Town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AFRICA BORN (@africa.born) In third place is Cairo, with #GoodMorningCairo posts showcasing the reflections of the sunrise on the Nile from Roda Island. Durban and Nairobi round off the top five, with 467 and 407 hashtags, respectively. “The morning brings a fresh start to each new day, and what better way to start the day than experiencing some of the most beautiful city scenes at sunrise. Whether you’re looking to wake up in some of Canada’s best cities or travel further afield to explore global cities at dawn, Instagram reveals which cities should be on the bucket lists of early risers everywhere,” says Premier Inn. The different cities bring a different feel and experience. “From the peaceful views of bustling metropolises to the quiet calm that comes over major cities, before the cities spring to life and the hustle and bustle begins.”

