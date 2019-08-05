Royal Malewane in the Kruger National Park is one of Elton John's favourite place. Picture from Royal Malewane (theroyalportfolio.com)

For many it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but for Hollywood's most famous faces a safari is a life-changing experience. The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that there are many singers and actors who have fallen in love with Africa and its wildlife while on safari.

If you want to follow in their footsteps you're going to need a healthy travel budget and a real love for the outdoors.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Idris Elba, Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart and Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres have all visited the Bisate Lodge in Rwanda.

The hillside lodges and thatched villas is the perfect getaway and home to Rwanda's endangered gorillas.

Ellen and Portia love Africa and going on safaris and along with Mick Jagger and Brooke Shields have stayed at the Giraffe Manor in Nairobi Kenya.

Tanzania is also a firm favourite with Hollywood elite. Josh Duhamel has stayed at the Grumeti Reserve and Oprah Winfrey and Charlize Theron have both witnessed the wildebeest migration while staying at the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve.

Hollywood favourites George and Amal Clooney have also visited the country and stayed at the Mwiba Lodge.

Also worth a mention is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who got engaged at Meno a Kwena in Botswana. The couple have also stayed over at the Okavango Delta's Mapula Lodge where they reportedly dined under an ancient baobab tree by firelight.

During a recent visit to Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate, I was told that Sir Elton John has stayed the night there but he's also keen to get out into the bushveld.

He loves South Africa and is quoted as saying: "The staggering beauty and extraordinary attention to detail make Royal Malewane (in the Kruger National Park) one of my favorite places on earth."



He tries to visit at least once a year with his family and says its "one of the only places in the world where I can truly switch off and connect with nature.”

